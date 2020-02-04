Third Party Optical Transceivers Market Forecast 2019-2027 by Leading Key Players SOPTO, ETU-Link Technology, curvature, EDGE Technologies Ltd & Others

The demand for third-party transceivers is increasing on account of low costs offered to the consumers. The transceivers offered by Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to the consumers are more expensive than third-party. For instance, the transceiver of Cisco 40GBASE-CSR4 QSFP+ is priced only USD 110 by “FS”, which is a key market player in third-party transceivers.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10210543

Further, third-party transceiver companies offer a wide range of transceivers with all forms factor at a low cost than OEMs. For instance, UNOPTIX offers 10G Copper SFP+ transceiver which has high demand in the data center application and is witnessing a dominating presence in the market due to less power consumption and convenient cost.

Additionally, Xtel Technologies offers optical transceivers including QSFP and QSFP28 majorly for data centers at a low price as compared to the original equipment manufacturers.

Moreover, increasing deployment of third-party transceivers in laboratory and manufacturing companies is estimated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Companies are opting for third-party transceivers to reducing the costs on the expensive transceivers offered through OEMs.

Increase in the number of key players offering third-party transceivers is further estimated to fuel the market growth over the forthcoming years. A large number of third-party offer transceivers offer transceivers at a low cost and convenient customer support include SOPTO, ETU-Link Technology, curvature, EDGE Technologies Ltd, Huihong Technologies, Optcore, TXO Optics, UNOPTIX, DataLight Optics Inc and Xtel Technologies.

Request for Complete Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10210543

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Updated Business Report:

USA Travel Insurance Market

China Environment Consulting Services Market Assessment

USA Environment Consulting Services Market Assessment

8-Bromo-7-but-2-ynyl-3-methyl-1-(4-methyl-quinazolin-2-ylmethyl)-3,7-dihydro-purine-2,6-dione (CAS 853029-57-9) Market

8DM (16a-Methyl-Epoxide) (CAS 24916-90-3) Market