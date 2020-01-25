Third Party Logistics Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2024

Third Party Logistics market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Third Party Logistics industry.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Third Party Logistics Market.

The demand for third party logistics is largely influenced by number of factors mainly due to the increase in internationalization and growth in E-commerce in numerous business segment.

The competitive dynamics in the third party logistics market is expected to change during the coming years with the entry of new players. Majority of the companies in this market are located in the North America region as well as in the Europe. However, there is significant presence of market players in the developing countries particularly in Asia-Pacific region. Currently, high demand for 3PL is noticed in developed as well developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe owing to the robust economic growth along with growing retail enactment due to the rising disposable income and more inclination of manufacturing companies towards a non-asset based business model. Moreover, U.S., France, UK, China, Japan, and Brazil hold substantial global market share in 3PL market.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson, DSV, XPO Logistics, Sinotrans, GEODIS, UPS Supply Chain Solutions

By Service

International Transportation, Warehousing, Domestic Transportation, Inventory Management, Others

By End Use

Automotive, Healthcare, Retail, Consumer Goods, Others

The report analyses the Third Party Logistics Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Third Party Logistics Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Third Party Logistics market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Third Party Logistics market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

