Greenpeace unconfined its pioneering renewable power ranking of biggest tech syndicates of China on Thursday. Syndicates such as Alibaba and Tencent are progressing in clean energy. However, they require doing much more.

Ye Ruiqi, who is the Greenpeace East Asia climate and energy campaigner, stated that most of the biggest tech firms in China had made various progress on recyclable energy obtaining in the past years. However, they still delay their world peers. They should scale up their action and ambition.

The E-commerce hulk Alibaba, which is China’s biggest syndicate by market value, recorded 60 out of a probable 100 points on the ranking. Tencent, which is China’s second-biggest publicly listed firm, recorded a 52 on the report.

Baidu and Huawei each recorded 46, as the E-commerce syndicate JD.com got just 12 points. Huawei is the only firm on the list to have set a reduction of greenhouse gas emission targets.

Software company Baosight Software, whose source syndicate is the Fortune Global 500 syndicate Baowu Steel, owned by the state, made it to the bottommost of the ranking, recording only two points.

Internet syndicates all over the world consume significant

