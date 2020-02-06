Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market- Vast Untapped Opportunity in the Market

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The thermoplastic polyurethane market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rise in demand for thermoplastic polyurethane for automotive and medical applications coupled with their environment-friendly nature which makes them versatile elements to be used across several end-use industries. However, high cost associated with the thermoplastic polyurethane in comparison to other conventional materials is projected to hamper the thermoplastic polyurethane market growth over the projected period. Moreover, the primary trend followed in the thermoplastic polyurethane market is emerging use of bio-based thermoplastic polyurethane.

Key Players

1. BASF SE

2. Coim Group

3. Covestro AG

4. Epaflex Polyurethanes Spa

5. Hexpol AB

6. Huntsman International LLC

7. Kuraray Co. Ltd.

8. Lubrizol Corporation

9. Polyone

10. Wanhua

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Thermoplastic polyurethane are defined as the class of thermoplastic elastomers, which supports the melting process of the polyurethane to form parts and then the parts are solidified. TPUs are known for their high-performance features, enhanced mechanical properties, resistance to chemicals and oils, and improved durability. They find their applications across several end use industries such as automotive, construction, medical, aerospace and others. Further, they are considered as biodegradable and environment-friendly substitute of PVC and other types of polymers.

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 40

2. Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market – Key Takeaways 42

3. Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market – Market Landscape 45

4. Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market – Key Market Dynamics 58

5. Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market –Analysis 63

6. Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68

7. Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Analysis– By Product 76

8. Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Analysis– By Application 106

9. Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Analysis– By End User 115

10. North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118

11. Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141

12. Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163

13. Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186

14. South and Central America Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 208

15. Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market –Industry Landscape 220

16. Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market –Key Company Profiles 226

17. Appendix 267