Thermal Release Tapes Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2016 – 2024

The latest global Thermal Release Tapes market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Thermal Release Tapes industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects.

Market Segmentation

The global thermal release tapes market is segmented on the basis product type, application, substrate material and end-use.

Based on the product type the global thermal release tapes market is segmented into:

Single coated adhesive tape

Dual coated adhesive tape

Based on the application, the global thermal release tapes is segmented into:

Roll type

Labeler type

Sheet type

Based on the substrate material type the global thermal release tapes market is segmented into:

PET

Polypropylene

PVC

Others

Based on the end-use, the global thermal release tapes is segmented into:

Semiconductor manufacturing sector

Electronic goods manufacturing sector

Other industrial goods manufacturing sector

Thermal Release Tapes Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global thermal release tape market has been divided into five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the thermal release tape market throughout the forecast period and is projected to witness robust growth. This is primarily attributed to the increased demand for electronic appliances from China and India. China is estimated to have over 70% of total semiconductor foundry in the world making it one of the major markets for the thermal release tapes manufacturers. Moreover, India is expected to be the next destination for semiconductor foundries as the government is focusing on enhancing electronics and manufacturing capabilities in the country. Mature markets like North America and Europe are expected to witness sluggish growth. Furthermore, BREXIT is anticipated to affect the overall European thermal release tape market. However, with future investments in the manufacturing sector, North America is expected to gain momentum in the later phase of the forecast period. The demand for thermal release tape in the Middle East and Africa is projected to remain slothful throughout the forecast period. Nevertheless, the presence of GCC and Nigeria is anticipated to fuel the demand for electronic and other industrial appliances, which in turn is expected to boost the thermal release tapes market.

Thermal Release Tapes Market: Key players

Some of the key players in the global thermal release tape market are ABBA Applied Technology Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Semiconductor Equipment Corp., Chip Hua Equipment & Tools Pte Ltd., 3M, Dongguan Haixiang Adhesive Products Co., Ltd., Shanghai Huishi Package Material Co., Ltd., Huizhou King Bali Technology Co., Ltd. and Taixing Chuanda Plastic Co., Ltd.

TMR estimates the market size of various sectors using a combination of available data on the number and revenue of companies within each sub-sector and tiers of companies. The basic components used to determine market size and forecast for a specific product area are not only limited to supply-side data, but are also related to demand, industry trends, and the economic outlook. All the above data points are utilized to generate a statistical model targeting the sector marketplace. More than 300 TMR analysts across the world integrate these elements into a framework to determine the subsector market size for a base year and then forecast growth within each market.

TMR regularly interviews technology and business professionals as an ongoing effort to track the latest developments within each sector. These continuous surveys are stratified by company size and industry segment and weighted to reflect the global market place. All data are collected on an ongoing effort through a structured questionnaire rolled over the web or conducted via telephones. This provides the TMR team opportunities to request for detailed question sets, complex skip patterns, and real-time calculations, which assists respondents in answering questions involving numbers and percentages. Respondents, who are interviewed as experts, are screened and qualified based on certain criteria in addition to their decision-making authority and the scope of activity within their organizations.



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR's reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

