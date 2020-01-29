Thermal Management Systems Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Thermal Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Thermal Management Systems development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Collins Aerospace

Parker Hannifin Corp

Meggitt

AMETEK

Honeywell International

Advanced Cooling Technologies

Boyd

Sumitomo Precision Products

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Air Cycle Refrigeration Technology

Vapor Cycle Refrigeration Technology

Air cycle refrigeration technology was the largest segment of thermal management systems, with a market share of more than 81% in 2018.

Market segment by Application, split into

Military

Aerospace

Shipping

Others

Thermal management system was widely used in the aerospace industry, with a share of about 68% in 2018.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Thermal Management Systems Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13Key Players Profiles

……Continued

