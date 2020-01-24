There is a rapid advance in renewable energy in the United States. However, fossil fuels still rule 

According to a recent Pew Research Center Survey, the majority of Americans (77 percent) say that it is very fundamental for the United States to develop alternative sources of energy, for instance, solar and wind power, rather than producing more coal, oil, and other fossil fuels. This now raises the question: how does the United States meet its vast necessities of energy, and how, if at all, has that transformed?

However, the answer to that question is complicated. Solar and wind power use a hasty rate over the last ten years or so, although as of 2018, those sources accounted for less than 4 percent of all the energy consumed in the United States. As far back as we have the information; most of the energy consumed in the United States originates from coal, oil, and natural gas. In the last two years, those fossil fuels fed approximate 80 percent of the energy wants of that state, down to some extent from 84 percent, ten years before. However, coal expenditure decreased in the previous years; natural gas rose as oil’s share of the state’s energy tab changed between 35 percent

