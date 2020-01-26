Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market : Worldwide Demand, Specification, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis Forecast 2019 – 2027

Global Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Drivers and Restraints

Expansion of Nuclear Imaging Promises Major Opportunities

Furthermore, PET imaging is also expected to pick up considerable pace in diagnosis as well. PET imaging can save $400,000 per every 100 patients in detection of malignant tumors as compared to conventional methods such as biopsy, and surgeries. Moreover, the procedures have been in use in the US for more than 25 years. In many major countries around the world, CT scans continue to remain important while diagnosing various stages of cancers. Despite the effectiveness and its widespread adoption in the US, adoption of nuclear medicine due to concerns and lack of regulatory framework. In the US, the nuclear medicines are used for a diagnosing a wide variety of diseases such as esophageal cancer, small lung cancer, colorectal cancers, stage melanoma, and metastic breast cancer as well.

Lack of awareness and availability of raw materials continue to remain barriers to growth of the therapeutic nuclear medicines market.

Global Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market: Geographical Analysis

The therapeutic nuclear medicines market is expected to witness robust growth in the North America region, due to the stabilization of supply, and rising cases of chronic illnesses like cancers. Additionally, innovation in the pharmaceutical industry is on the rise. The growing innovation, speedier, and smoother FDA approvals are expected to be a major driver for growth in the therapeutic nuclear medicines market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

