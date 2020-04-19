There was specific robust hero-worshipping happening on between Earth and space lately.

December 6, on the Sweden ground, three Nobel Prize laureates congregated to chat about the universe with the two Expedition 61 astronauts orbiting unevenly 250 miles equivalent to 400 kilometers above the Earth’s surface: Jessica Meir of NASA and Luca Parmitano of Italy on the International Space Station.

Hot on the subject list. What the life on the moon would look like and how the work of the Nobel Price led to life on the space station on the same day.

Didier Queloz who is a Swiss astronomer and physicist and co-discovered the chief Exoplanet orbiting a first sun looking heavenly body with Michel Mayor, confirmed to Parmitano that he coveted the Italian the chance to have a look at “a view of the whole star, that most of us would be happy to see.”

We inquired how abundant the view from the space motivates the search for the exoplanets. Parmitano recommended that to beings, there is a single perspective since it is home. However, to an unfamiliar visitor would want nothing else but to set foot on the planetary and appreciate the visions from up close.

The question of Queloz to Meir, who is a biologist by profession, became a little harder. It troubled how easy it would be to detect life on the exoplanets, and what type of life forms she would encounter. Meir confirmed that the significance of thinking about life is outside the box way of thinking, try to imagine being apart from our own, which is carbon-based, and think about a completely different kind of element that would be of use to extraterrestrials.

Meir stated those scientists are required to remember the first discovery of hydrothermal vents under the ocean in the 1970s, alongside microbes that harness the chemical power not only to endure but also thrive. He added that until that time, people had the traditional perspective that life solely based on attaching life from the sun or another equivalent heavenly body.

The Nobel laureates and the astronauts teased about life physical and chemical limits to life beforehand, turning away from the universal secrets to concentrate on the secrets of the batteries. Funny enough, in the previous months, astronauts on the station replaced old nickel-hydrogen batteries on the International Space Station with extra effective lithium-ion ones.