The US Electric Bike Sale Boom 

In the coming years, there is going to be a change in the battery-powered transportation system. The powered vehicles are not going to be the common Tesla model 3 or the wildly splitting cyber track. In addition, this will not be an electric scooter but it will be a bike.

Electric bikes were previously used as one of the major means of transport but currently, they have been put aside in many nations. The electric bike sale has recorded a major fall in its sales whereby only 185,000 bikes were purchased in the US while 1.8 million electric bikes were sold in Europe from the year 2006 to the year 2012.

Since the development of Lithium ions battery technology, things have started changing in the world market. The market of electric bikes has increased abruptly due to bike-ability to hold more energy, the increased movement in cities, low prices of the bike and the desire of many people to use zero-emission vehicles has caused a shift from gasoline-powered vehicles.

During the annual report of Deloitte last week, it predicted that more than 130millions bikes would be sold in the US

