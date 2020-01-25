The ultimate growth for Generative Design Software market 2020-26 expects to see significant growth during 2019-26 to register healthy CAGR at +20% CAGR by Autodesk (US), Altair (US), ANSYS (US), MSC Software (US)

Generative Design Software Market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20%. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period considered is 2019 To 2026
Generative design finds major application in product design & development, helping companies achieve lower part-consolidation costs, improve product strength, and simplify supply chains, With the advent of AI, generative design has gained popularity among engineers and architects as it provides thousands of design suggestions guided by a number of constraints such as weight, load, cost, and material. Designers and engineers can filter through these suggestions and opt for the best-suited outcomes.
Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:
The generative design market comprises major solution providers, such as Autodesk (US), Altair (US), ANSYS (US), MSC Software (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), ESI Group (France), Bentley Systems (US), Desktop Metal (US), nTopology (US), and Paramatters (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions. The regions covered includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The revenue is generated mainly from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is leading the market followed by Europe with Asia Pacific emerging in Generative Design Software Market.
Based on deployment models, the generative design market is segmented as follows
- On-premises
- Cloud
Based on Industry Verticals, the generative design market has been segmented as follows
- Automotive
- Aerospace & Defense
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Building
- Architecture & Construction
Major Factors of Generative Design Software Market:
- Global Generative Design Software Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Generative Design Software Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Market Forecast
Table of Contents
Global Generative Design Software Market Research Report
Chapter 1 Generative Design Software Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Generative Design Software Market Forecast
