The process used in the fixation of the clot found in the blood of an astronaut 

An astronaut, whose identity is private, pronounced to have a deep vein thrombosis (blood clotting) in the jugular vein of the neck. The integrity and the exact day the incident took place are in a confidential state for security purposes. The astronaut was already two-month in six months’ stay located at the International Space Station when the doctors identified the blood clot.

This surprised the staff of NASA since it is the first time doctors identified a blood clot in their astronauts, and it lacks developed ways to treat the condition while in a ‘zero-gravity’ environment.

An expert of a blood clot

Stephan Moll, who is a professor of medicine at the University of North Carolina (UNC), from the school of medicine at the Chapel Hill, was brought in by NASA staff to treat the blood clot. He was the only physician who does not belong to NASA asked to establish a suitable way for dealing with the blood clot.

Moll and a team of doctors from NASA concluded that blood thinners would do best for the condition. The team was, however, limited to their skills in pharmaceutical since the

