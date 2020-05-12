“The Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem: 2020 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts” this new research report has been added in the kandjmarketresearch.com database. This Research Report spread across 1287 Pages, with briefing Top companies and detailed with tables and figures.

Expected to surpass $2.5 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2018, private LTE and 5G networks are increasingly becoming the preferred approach to deliver wireless connectivity for critical communications, industrial IoT, enterprise & campus environments, and public venues. SNS Telecom & IT estimates that the market will further grow at a CAGR of approximately 30% between 2018 and 2021, eventually accounting for more than $5 Billion by the end of 2021.

The impact of the political, economic, social, and technological factors on the market across these regions help in giving insightful knowledge of the favorable and unfavorable conditions for the major market players including manufacturers, investors, and shareholders.

With the standardization of capabilities such as MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) by the 3GPP, LTE is increasingly being viewed as an all-inclusive critical communications platform for the delivery of multiple mission-critical services ranging from PTT group communications to real-time video surveillance, and organizations across the critical communications industry – from public safety agencies to railway operators – are making sizeable investments in private LTE and 5G-ready networks.

By providing authority over wireless coverage and capacity, private LTE and 5G networks can ensure guaranteed connectivity, while supporting a wide range of applications and usage scenarios. Small-scale private LTE and 5G-ready networks are also beginning to be deployed in industrial IoT (Internet of Things) settings – where LTE and 5G can fulfill the stringent reliability, availability and low latency requirements for connectivity in industrial control and automation systems, besides supporting mobility for robotics and machines.

In addition, with the emergence of capabilities such as multi-operator small cells and shared/unlicensed spectrum access schemes, the use of private LTE and 5G networks – in enterprise buildings, campuses and public venues, for localized connectivity – is expected to grow significantly over the coming years.

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Submarkets: RAN (Radio Access Network), Mobile Core, Mobile Backhaul & Transport

Technology: LTE, 5G

Vertical Markets: Critical Communications & Industrial IoT, Public Safety, Military, Energy, Utilities, Mining, Transportation, Factories & Warehousing, Others, Enterprise & Campus Environments, Public Venues & Other Neutral Hosts

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

– How big is the private LTE & 5G network opportunity?

– What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

– How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

– What will the market size be in 2021 and at what rate will it grow?

– Which vertical markets will see the highest percentage of growth?

– How will unlicensed and shared spectrum schemes – such as CBRS in the United States – accelerate the adoption of private LTE & 5G networks for enterprises, public venues and neutral hosts?

– How does standardization impact the adoption of LTE & 5G networks for critical communications and industrial IoT?

-Many more key questions are in the report.

The report has the following key findings:

– The critical communications and industrial IoT segment will continue to dominate the market in the coming years, primarily driven by the wide-area and ubiquitous coverage requirements of ongoing nationwide public safety LTE network rollouts such as FirstNet and South Korea’s Safe-Net, and supported by considerable investments in the military, energy, utilities, mining and transportation sectors.

– In the coming years, we also expect to see significant activity in the 3.5 GHz CBRS and 5 GHz unlicensed bands, to support private LTE and 5G network deployments across a range of environments, particularly enterprise buildings, public venues, factories, and warehouses.

-Many more key findings are in the report.

