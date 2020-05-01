The Offshore Pipeline Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%, from 2019 to 2025- Forecast Report

Global Offshore Pipeline Industry 2019 research report provides important statistics, analytical and comparative data to give a complete understanding of the market size, share, growth, trend, demand, outlook, classification revenue details, competitive scenario, industry analysis, markets forecast, manufacturers, type, application and global marine, subsea Industry overview.

Some of the key players operating in this market include –

Saipem

Subsea 7

Kingspan

Wood Group

Sapura Energy Berhad

Penspen

…

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Insight Type, and Application Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTEL, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Insight Type & Application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Global Offshore Pipeline Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 06 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Target Audience:

* Offshore Pipeline manufacturers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Increasing demand for crude oil & natural gas, increasing demand for safe and reliable connectivity, increasing demand for pipeline in chemical, building, and construction among various end user industry, growing environment safety features, government regulations and safety measures regarding chemical transportation, increasing demand for cold storage Line types and multiple Line types transportations, increasing investment and activities in offshore are some of the key driving factor for the growth of the market.

Europe is expected to hold largest market size in offshore in future owing to increasing dependency of energy consumption from outside nations, growing dependency on conventional energy sources, and presence of high energy consumption countries are expected to support the regional dominance.

Increasing industrialization in emerging economies and growing demand for refined products are possessing opportunity growth for the market. Corrosion under insulation leading to safety related problems and high construction cost turn out as main challenge for the market.

The market by product type is dominated by refined segment, which holds largest share owing to increasing demand for refined products from Asia Pacific region are supporting the segment dominance.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Offshore Pipeline Market — Industry Outlook

4 Global Offshore Pipeline Market By Application Outlook

5 Global Offshore Pipeline Market By Material Types Outlook

6 Global Offshore Pipeline Market By Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

