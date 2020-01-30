The launch of SpaceDataHighway by Airbus
The second spacecraft has attained its planned orbit and finalized its orbit trials in the European Data Relay System (EDRS). Airbus agent knows EDRS as’ SpaceDataHighways,’ using creative laser technology to allow Earth monitoring satellites to provide their clients on the surface in almost real-time, speed up reactions and stimulate
Latest posts by Daniel Reed (see all)
- Sandstone layers on Mars by NASA - January 30, 2020
- Spitzer Space Telescope (SST) set to retire - January 30, 2020
- The launch of SpaceDataHighway by Airbus - January 30, 2020
Read more at The launch of SpaceDataHighway by Airbus