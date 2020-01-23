The Growth of Innovations in Edge Computing Market by 2026 – Know about Top Players like Nokia, Dell, Huawei, Cisco, HPE, Vasona Networks, Aricent, Juniper Networks

Edge computing provides real-time data analysis, reduces the cost related to data management and operations and also makes sure that all other IT assets remain in working condition even though any one device breakdowns. The exclusive forecast study by Persistence Market Research projects the future of this application by analyzing the global market for edge computing. This technology is known to all the enterprises in a way that it has been designed to provide new innovative ways to improve the profit, performance as well as production.

Growing need to process large volumes of data being generated from the rise in Internet-of-Things (IoT) developments closer to the end user is expected to increase the demand for these solutions over the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes,

Nokia Networks, Huawei, Juniper Networks, Dell, Cisco Systems, HPE, FogHorn Systems, Vasona Networks, MachineShop Inc., Saguna Networks, Vapor IO, Xiotech, Mirror Image, Aricent, ADLINK Technology

For the purpose of the study, Global Edge Computing market is segmented based on various parameters. An in-depth regional classification of the market is also included herein. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a round-up of vulnerabilities which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period.

Edge Computing Market, by Component

Hardware

Platform

Solutions

Services

Consulting Services

System Integration and Testing

Technical Support

Edge Computing Market, by Application

Smart Cities

Location Services

Analytics

Environmental Monitoring

Optimized Local Content

Data Caching

Augmented Reality

Others (asset tracking and video surveillance)

Edge Computing Market, by Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market Segment, by Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

MEA

This research report briefs:

It covers the forecast and analysis of Global Edge Computing Market. Detailed information about the market opportunities has been included. The revenue generated by the target key players. The existing scenario of the market.

North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been considered for the studies on the basis of several terminologies.

The competitive landscape of the Global Edge Computing Market is described in terms of the players and their statistics. For each key player, the report reveals production rates, costing, overall pricing, revenue generation, and market share within the Global Edge Computing Market.

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the Global Edge Computing Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall Global Edge Computing Market scenario to further decide on this market project.

Table of Contents

Global Edge Computing Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Edge Computing Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Edge Computing Market Forecast

