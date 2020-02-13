The Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market is estimated to reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 19.9 %.

The unmanned traffic management system (UTM) is a traffic management system designed to view, access and manage air traffic. UTM help to prevent possible crashes that may occur due to moving drones and aerial vehicles. These are mainly used to monitor, surveillance, and navigate the aircrafts and drones, where communications are a key element between operator and system. And thus, it plays vital role in increasing the visual line of sight (VLOS) and beyond the line of sight operation (BVLOS) to provide error-free communication.



Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Growth in Global Air Traffic

The unmanned traffic management market is growing on account of rise in iteration of the domestic and international flights owing to increasing number of air travelers. According to World Bank, the number of passengers carried by aircraft was 4.2 million in 2018, and International Air Transport Association (IATA) has predicted that the passenger number may double to 8.2 billion in 2037. This was attributed to some of the factors such as an increase in tourism, an increase in disposable income, the long-term decline in real air travel costs, and amongst others. Steady growth in air transport has a lead increase in the drones, which communication plays an import role and ensures safe operation. This communication is being carried by unmanned traffic management which is expected to drive the unmanned traffic management market growth.



Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/unmanned-traffic-management-market-sample-pdf/



Increasing Investment by Government Agencies

Government bodies such as NASA, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), along with other regulatory authorities are working together in order to explore the concept of operation in air space. Unmanned traffic management is an ecosystem for uncontrolled operations. For instance, in Feb 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have partnered with private companies to develop a cloud-based traffic management system that would handle unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) operating in the national airspace. The Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management platform enables drone users to coordinate airspace use through a UAS Service Supplier provided they have been registered with the FAA. This, investments by government agencies may drive the unmanned traffic management market.



Market Restraints:

Strict Regulation by Aviation Authorities

The drone industry is experiencing steady growth with the use of unmanned traffic management in various sectors such as mining, construction, agriculture, surveying, and exploration of resources. Different manufactures may have different specification of manufacturing the unmanned traffic management (UTM). However, stringent regulation imposed by the FAA for UAS operation may hamper the growth of unmanned traffic management market.



Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market: Key Segments

By Solution: Navigation Infrastructure, Communication Infrastructure, and Surveillance Infrastructure

and Based on Type: Persistent, and Non-persistent

and By End-Use segment: Logistics & Forestry, Logistics & Transportation, and Surveillance & Monitory

and Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis



Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Market Here @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/unmanned-traffic-management-market-request-methodology/



List of the leading companies operating in the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market include:

PrecisionHawk (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Harris Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Nova System

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A

Frequentis AG

AirMap, Inc.

Skyward IO, Inc.

Altitude Angel Limited

Other Key Companies



Consult with an Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/unmanned-traffic-management-market-consult-with-an-analyst/



Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market by Region

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

(US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)



Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the global market?

What are the evolving applications of global market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the global market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?



Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/unmanned-traffic-management-market-purchase-now/



About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.



Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com