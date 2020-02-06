The global Talent Management Software Market size is expected to reach USD 18250.0 Million by 2025 expanding at a CAGR | Analysis by Top Key Vendors – IBM, Lumesse, Oracle, Peoplefluent

Global Talent Management Software Market analyses the Industry Status, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunity, Competition landscape and Forecast to 2025. This report also provides data on Patterns, Improvements, Target Business Sectors, Limits and Advancements.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Talent Management Software industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Talent Management Software market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0961527735792 from 5270.0 million $ in 2014 to 8340.0 million $ in 2020, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Talent Management Software market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Talent Management Software will reach 18250.0 million $.

The Global Talent Management Software Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Talent Management Software Market is sub segmented into Workforce Planning, Learning Management, Compensation Management, Talent Acquisition, Performance Management. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Talent Management Software Market is sub segmented into BFSI, Healthcare, It And Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing.

Companies across all domains are in constant need of good quality employees with talent and aptitude for the jobs. Talent management has become an integral part of businesses today. The talent management comprises of various functionalities ranging from scouting, identifying, acquiring newer talents from the talent pools as well as management and retaining the existing of talent quotient in the companies. This talent quotient is nothing but the employees and potential employees. In the days before the technological advents of today, talent management was a core human resource function which used traditional methodologies in order to hire and manage employees.

Technological advancements have led to the genesis of the Talent management software market which provides solutions and services that enable easy and efficient talent management methods to provide the most accurate results. Furthermore these solutions and services help the companies to gather and analyze candidate and employee information in order to gauze it on parameters specific to the company which makes it easy to appoint the right person for the right task.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a highest growth in the market between 2020 and 2025. The growing end-user industry is the key driver of the market in the region. Europe is projected to witness a slow growth during the forecast period due to stringent environment norms in the region. North America is the largest market for Talent Management Software followed by Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand from the water treatment segment coupled with the rising demand from reviving Technology industry is driving the market for Talent Management Software in North America.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Talent Management Software Market are Ibm Corporation, Lumesse, Oracle Corporation, Peoplefluent, Skillsoft, Saba Software, Sap Successfactors, Talentsoft, Halogen Software

Latest Industry Updates:

Oracle: – A growing number of Asia Pacific’s business are turning to Oracle Autonomous Database– the industry’s first self-driving, self-securing, self-repairing database—as they seek to gain deeper data driven insight, faster than ever before.

In particular, in the last quarter, it has been embraced by companies at the forefront of driving digital transformation in areas such as electronic payments by organisations including VeriTrans in Japan and AsiaPay in Hong Kong, TV-commerce by the likes of SK Stoa in Korea, in electronic contracts being leveraged by FaDaDA in China, and digital change consultancies like Zhongkai Wisdom Government Software, in China and Huron Consulting in India.

Chris Chelliah, Group Vice President and Chief Architect, Technology and Cloud Platform, Oracle Asia Pacific, said: “The answer is in the data! We continue to see rapid adoption of Oracle Autonomous Database as businesses of all sizes and across all industries recognise the power of data and the autonomous database. Many are at the cutting edge of the digital economy and are actively addressing critical areas such as e-payments, electronic signatures and delivering more personalized services for our customer’s customer. This last quarter alone we saw 5000 new companies trialling it globally and many of the brands we added have never used the Oracle database before. And with our new cloud interoperability partnership with Microsoft plus our Generation 2 cloud infrastructure data centers now starting to come online in Tokyo, Seoul, Mumbai and Sydney, we expect these numbers to grow

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Table of Contents:

Global Talent Management Software Market Report 2020

1 Talent Management Software Definition

2 Global Talent Management Software Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Talent Management Software Business Introduction

4 Global Talent Management Software Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Talent Management Software Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Talent Management Software Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Talent Management Software Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Talent Management Software Market Forecast 2020-2025

9 Talent Management Software Segmentation Type

10 Talent Management Software Segmentation Industry

11 Talent Management Software Cost Analysis

12 Conclusion

