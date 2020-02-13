The Global Graphene Market is estimated to reach USD 420 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 42.3%.

Graphene is a carbon monolayer bounded tightly within the hexagonal lattice. It is the 2 dimensional form of crystalline carbon, which forms a honeycomb like structure. Being a carbon based compound, graphene is non-metal, usually referred as quasi metal. It has gained popularity owing to its excellent properties such as light weight, thin, tough, stiff, highly flexible, impermeable and shows high electron mobility and electronic conductivity. Due to this properties, it is used in automotive, electronics, medical, energy and power and many other industries.

Graphene Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Soaring Product Demand from Various End-Use Industries

The demand for the graphene is growing on the grounds of soaring demand from the end-use industries. It is widely used in the electronics, energy storage, energy production, medical, automotive, and various other application areas. Graphene have extraordinary properties such as light weight, flexible, tough, impermeable and conducts heat in more effective manner, which is useful across varied industrial domain to carryout different applications. The graphene is also used in development of advanced technologies those are used in wearable devices, superfast electronics, compounds and coatings ultrasensitive sensors, biotechnology, among others, which is further fuelling the market growth.

Increasing Investment to Promote Use of Graphene

With the wide application areas, the demand for graphene is escalating. To fuel this growth further, high investments are done across the globe to promote the graphene adoption in various sectors. For instance, in 2019, EU Graphene Flagship, Europe’s biggest research initiative invested 92 million Euro in 11 prototypes to promote commercial use of graphene. Also, Pella Group invested 18 million Euro in the Be Dimensional S.p.a. for development of graphene in consumer products. These rising investment in the graphene production and commercialization is projected to push the market upwards during forecast period.

Market Restraints:

Toxicity of Graphene

Graphene is globally introduced as the amazing material, which have wide application areas. Despite of this, some studies have revealed that it possesses toxicity that is a potential hazard for the human life. The growing demand and production of the graphene and graphene-based nanomaterials is on rise, which is ultimately increasing the risk of unintentional occupational or environmental exposure to the graphene. These graphene and graphene-based nanomaterials have different toxicity level for animals, and it enters the body through the different physiological barriers resulting into higher penetration in the cells, tissues of the body, leading to distortion of their function. High toxicity of the graphene is projected to hinder the market growth.

Graphene Market: Key Segments

By Production Method, the market is segmented into: Top Down and Bottom Up

By Application, the market is segmented into: Photovoltaic Devices, Solar Cell, Photodetectors, Light Emitting Devices (LED), Ultrafiltration, Composite Materials, DNA Sequencing, and Others

By End-User Industry, the market is segmented into: Medical, Aerospace, Automotive, Energy and Power, Sports, and Others

By Geography, the market is segmented into: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

List of the leading companies operating in the Graphene market include:

Emberion Oy (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Graphenea Inc.

Bedimensional S.p.a.

Versarien PLC

Haydale Graphene Industries Plc

First Graphene Limited

Talga Resources Ltd

Applied Graphene Materials PLC

NanoXplore Inc.

XG Sciences, Inc.

Directa Plus PLC

Other Key Companies

Graphene Market: Report Scope

The report on the graphene market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Graphene Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Graphene Market, by Production Method

Top Down

Liquid Phase Exfoliation

Mechanical Peeling

Bottom Up

Chemical Synthesis

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Graphene Market, by Application

Photovoltaic Devices

Solar Cell

Photodetectors

Light Emitting Devices (LED)

Ultrafiltration

Composite Materials

DNA Sequencing

Others (Machinery Lubricants, Military Protective Equipment, Paints)

Graphene Market, by End User Industries

Medical

Aerospace

Automotive

Energy and Power

Sports

Others (Construction, Paints and Coatings)

Graphene Market by Region

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

(US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the global market?

What are the evolving applications of global market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the global market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

