The Global Food Service Packaging Market is estimated to reach USD 110.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7 %, says forencis research (FSR).

Food service packaging is used to pack the prepared food or sold for out-of-home consumption and is known for being diversified in the packaging industry. It includes fast food outlets, self-service cafeterias, restaurants, cafés, bistros, ethnic restaurants of every style, hotels of all classes, and motels. Packaging plays a vital role in maintaining food quality and safety during handling and transportation. The foodservice packaging serves both online and offline service stores that serves the number of people all over the globe.

Food Service Packaging Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Convenience Foods

The increasing demand for convenience foods attributes to it requires less energy and less time. Moreover, the aspects that consumers look for convenience foods are packaging, ease to use, nutritional value, safety, variety, and product appeal. Over the past few years, the demand for prepared food has grown dramatically. In the recent survey done by Food and Agriculture Organization(FAO), World Bank, and International Household Survey Network, the food consumption and expenditure were increased by the 27-41%. Thus the increasing convenience foods will increase in the demand of foodservice packaging market during the forecast period.

Changing Lifestyle

With the rapidly changing lifestyle, the food habits among the people are also changed. Thus, it directly helps to drive the global foodservice packaging market. Many of the families are leaving in the nuclear setup and most of the family members do not have sufficient time to cook the food. Despite the modern cooking devices, the consumers depend on ready-to-cook (RTC) food as it took less time to consume.

Above mentioned factors are expected to drive the demand of the foodservice packaging market, globally during the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

Stringent Government Regulations

Increasing demand for convenience food has led to boost the foodservice packaging market, but it also increases the solid waste streams and poses environmental challenges. Thus most of the countries banned the use of plastic in the food packaging. For Instance, The US government prohibited the use of polystyrene foam in foodservice businesses, owing to it declared as a hazardous substance by the Food and Drug Administration. This is considered a major threat to humans, wildlife, marine life, food supply, and environmental this may negatively influence the foodservice packaging market growth in the near future.

Food Service Packaging Market: Key Segments

Key Segments by Material Type Include: Plastics, Metals, Paper and Paperboard, Glass

Key Segments by Packaging Type Include: Trays, Bags, Boxes, Cans, Cartons, and Others

Key Segments by Application Include: Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Poultry & Seafood, Dairy Products, and Others

Key Regions Covered Include: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America with individual country-level analysis.

Food Service Packaging Market: Report Scope: The report on the food service packaging market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Key Companies Covered

Amcor plc (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Genpak, LLC

Huhtamäki Oyj

Bemis Company, Inc.

WestRock Company

BALL CORPORATION

Sealed Air

Reynolds

Berry Global Inc.

DS Smith

Other Key Companies

Food Service Packaging Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Food Service Packaging Market, by Material Type

Plastics

Metals

Paper and Paperboard

Glass

Food Service Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

Trays

Bags

Boxes

Cans

Cartons

Others

Food Service Packaging Market, by Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Poultry & Seafood

Dairy Products

Others

Food Service Packaging Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED BY THE REPORT

What are the emerging manufacturing technologies impacting the global market and its growth?

What are the emerging Printing technologies used for flexible packaging?

What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?

Who are the key global players operating in the market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing global market conditions?

Report Audience

Food Service Packaging Market Providers

Food Service Packaging Market Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers

End-Users of Varied Segments of Food Service Packaging Market

Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions

Associations and Industrial Organizations

Research & Consulting Service Providers

Research & Development Organizations

Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms

