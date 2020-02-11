The Global Cognitive Media Market is estimated to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 26.8%
Cognitive Media Market: Summary
The Global Cognitive Media Market is estimated to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 26.8%, states forencis research (FSR). Cognitive is a system which helps to interact with humans naturally. It is used for data mining, natural language processing and visual recognition. It can connect and understand things which help in decision making and problem-solving. Cognitive includes all conscious and unconscious process such as recognizing, perceiving and conceiving. Cognitive media helps in the understanding of the various products. Some Key Players in Cognitive Media Market are IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Salesforce.com, inc, Adobe Inc, Baidu Research, Veritone, Inc, Albert Corporation and Other Key Companies.
Request for sample pdf of Global Cognitive Media Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/cognitive-media-market-sample-pdf/
Cognitive Media Market: Drivers & Challenges
Market Drivers:
Rising Demand for Cognitive Computing
Rising demand for cognitive computing technology in the media sector is projected to automate and simplify the workflow which will drive the cognitive media market. Also, the manual process which is time consuming and expensive work, therefore, to improve and enhance work efficiency the media sector is adopting the AI-based solution.Hence, rising demand for cognitive computing is expected to surge the cognitive media market during the forecast period.
Increasing Demand for Machine Learning
Machine learning helps media and advertising sector to predict customer demand by correlating the data. Also, machine learning enables the content writer to be more productive and efficient in the writing content which may help them to increase revenue streams. Natural language processing (NLP) and Natural Language Generation (NLG) are the two technologies used for content creation. Therefore, increasing demand for machine learning is expected to drive the Cognitive Media Market during the forecast period
Market Challenges:
Lack of Human Expertise
With new emerging technology a major limiting factor is the lack of human expertise for data privacy, artificial intelligence and for programming sector. Also, there is a limited number of professionals skilled in the AI market. Hence the lack of human expertise may hinder the growth of cognitive computing in the media sector.
Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Cognitive Media Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/cognitive-media-market-request-methodology/
Cognitive Media Market: Key Segments
- Based on Deployment Type: Cloud and On-Premises.
- Based on Technology Type: Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning and Deep Learning.
- Based on Component: Solution and Services
- Based on Application: Predictive Modelling, Forecasting, Document Analysis, Transcription, Fraud Detection, Online Gaming, Security Management and Others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Cognitive Media Market: Report Scope
The report on the cognitive media market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Get Consultation With Our Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/cognitive-media-market-consult-with-an-analyst/
Cognitive Media Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Cognitive Media Market, By Deployment Type
- Cloud
- On-Premises
Cognitive Media Market, By Technology Type
- Natural Language Processing
- Machine Learning and Deep Learning
Cognitive Media Market, By Component
- Solution
- Services
Cognitive Media Market, By Application
- Predictive Modelling
- Forecasting
- Document Analysis
- Transcription
- Fraud Detection
- Online Gaming
- Security Management
- Others
Cognitive Media Market, By Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Purchase Premium Industry Report of Global Cognitive Media Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/cognitive-media-market-purchase-now/
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
Latest posts by Forencis Research (see all)
- The Global Heat Pump Market is estimated to reach USD 104.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7% - February 11, 2020
- The Global Aircraft Door Market is estimated to reach USD 4.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.6 % - February 11, 2020
- The Global Water Clarifiers Market is estimated to reach USD 10.2 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2 % - February 11, 2020