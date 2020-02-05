Automotive Safety System Market: Summary

The Global Automotive Safety System Market is estimated to reach USD 152.7 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 10.1 %, Says Forencis Research (FSR). The automotive safety system is designed to provide safety to the vehicle occupants by minimizing injuries caused by sudden jerks or accidents. These systems are classified into two segments, active safety systems, and passive safety systems. An active safety system plays an important role in reducing crashes and accidents by providing the driver with additional assistance in controlling the vehicle. This system is mostly electronic and controlled by a computer onboard. A passive safety system helps to protect vehicle occupants by reducing further injuries during the time of an accident. Seat belts and airbags are the common passive safety systems used in automotive vehicles. Some Key Players are in Global Automotive Safety System Market are: Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv Inc, DENSO CORPORATION, Magna International Inc, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AGs, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Mobileye, Valeo SA, Joyson SAFETY Systems and Other Key Companies

Automotive Safety System Market: Key Segments

Key Segments by Type: Active Safety System and Passive Safety System

Key Segments by Vehicle Type: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric Vehicles (EVs) and

Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World with individual country-level analysis.

Automotive Safety System Market: Report Scope

The report on the automotive safety system market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Automotive Safety Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Automotive Safety System Market, by Type

Active Safety System

Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Night Vision System (NVS)

Others

Passive Safety System

Airbag

Seatbelt

Occupant Sensing System

Whiplash Protection

Child Safety System

Pedestrian Safety System

Others

Automotive Safety System Market, by Vehicle Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Others

Automotive Safety System Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Norway

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

Iran

Brazil

