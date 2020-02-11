The Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market is estimated to reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5 %
Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market: Summary
The Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market is estimated to reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5 %, observes forencis research (FSR).
Automotive engine encapsulation used to insulates the engine from the external environment and to maintain heat in the engine after it is powered off. Engine encapsulation helps to slow down the motor cooling rate and provides high initial heat during the engine start which results in providing shorter warm-up time and reduces engine friction.
Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Increasing CO2 Emission and Noise Pollution
Increasing environmental concern worldwide is generating demand for the low VOC emitting automotive vehicles. Thus, governments set strict emission standards, which puts pressure on vehicle manufacturers to need new ways to reduce emissions. Automotive engine encapsulation stores thermal energy of engine which contributes to lowering CO2 emission in vehicles. Moreover, it limits vehicle-generated noise by applying material which includes an acoustic function that ranges up to 5 dB.
Thus, increasing CO2 emission and noise pollution is expected to drive the automotive engine encapsulation market during the forecast period.
Increasing Need for Fuel Efficient of Vehicles
Internal combustion engines (ICE) contain engine oil that lubricates during operation. At low temperatures, engine oil becomes thicker which leads to an increase in unwanted engine friction and results in more fuel consumption as well as more heat generation. Automotive engine encapsulation converts the combustion energy into heat which is rejected from the exhaust and engine cooling, results in re-using of waste heat which leads to improving the internal combustion engine efficiency. Thus, growing concerns about the fuel-efficiency result in increasing demand for the automotive engine encapsulation.
Market Restraints:
Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles
Electric vehicles have fewer engine components compared to an internal combustion engine (ICE). Moreover, electric motors have fewer pipes and ancillaries. Thus the increasing demand for electric vehicles globally is expected to impede the market growth up to a certain extent. For instance, as per the data shared by the Edison Electric Institute, in 2018, the total sales of electric vehicles in the United States raised 81%, when compared to 2017.
Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market: Key Segments
- Based on Material: Glass Wool, Carbon Fiber, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, and Others
- Based on Components: Engine-Mounted and Body-Mounted
- Based on Fuel Type: Diesel and Gasoline
- Based on Vehicle-Category: Economy Vehicles, Mid-Priced Vehicles, and Luxury Vehicles
- Key Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America with individual country-level analysis.
Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market: Report Scope
The report on the automotive engine encapsulation Market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
KEY Companies Covered
- Autoneum (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Continental AG
- Röchling
- ElringKlinger AG
- 3M
- Greiner AG
- FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
- Woco Industrietechnik GmbH
- BASF SE
- Hennecke GmbH
- Others
Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, by Material
- Glass wool
- Carbon Fiber
- Polypropylene
- Polyurethane
- Others
Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, by Components
- Engine-Mounted
- Body-Mounted
Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, by Fuel Type
- Diesel
- Gasoline
Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, by Vehicle-Category
- Economy Vehicles
- Mid-Priced Vehicles
- Luxury Vehicles
Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Norway
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of the global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key global players operating in the market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing global market conditions?
Report Audience
- Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Providers
- Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers
- End-Users of Varied Segments of Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market
- Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions
- Associations and Industrial Organizations
- Research & Consulting Service Providers
- Research & Development Organizations
- Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms
