The Global Aircraft Door Market is estimated to reach USD 4.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.6 %, states forencis research (FSR).

The aircraft door is the flap installed over the exit point of the aircraft to on-board or off-board the passengers and goods. It primarily acts as an entry gate, but also imparts higher safety to the pax and aircrew from extreme exterior pressure conditions while onboard. These doors are designed to meet high standards of safety and performance, which can lead to safe air travel. Aircraft door is essential component in various types of aircrafts such as single aisle, multi-aisle, business jet, large body aircraft, and military aircrafts.

Aircraft Door Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Increase in Aircraft Orders

The aircraft door market is witnessing growth owing to a rise in aircraft orders from the developed and emerging regions. The demand for aircraft is on the rise, this can be accredited to the increase in air traffic. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) , the number of air passengers is expected to reach 8.2 billion by 2037. Increase in the iteration of flights especially low cost carries, higher per capita income, booming tourism sector, higher affinity towards traveling aboard by the potential population are some of the major factors supporting the air passenger rise. This, further fuels the demand for new aircrafts

Therefore, the increase in aircraft order to transit higher air passenger pool is projected to drive the demand for aircraft doors.

Rising Demand for Lightweight Doors

In the aviation sector, the trend of aircraft components is shifting from metallic components to composite materials. The prominent concern of the aircraft manufacturers is towards reducing the overall weight of the aircraft, which requires lightweight materials with similar strength as of metals. Following the trend, there is a higher inclination towards adopting lightweight doors over the conventional ones, is pushing the market growth.

Market Restraints:

Regulation Faced by The Aircraft Manufacturer

For the manufacturing of aircraft components, various contracts have to undergo different procurement regulations coupled with the strict mandates, which are often associated with the pricing, security and overall project cost. A similar trend is applicable for commercial aircraft component manufacturers regarding the regulation of the design, maintenance, which requires approval from the regulatory authority of the country. This, acts as a barrier to the overall product manufacturing, as certain regulation applies to few countries. Thus, it requires the specification of the aircraft component, which impacts its overall demand.

Thus, the regulation imposed acts as a roadblock for market growth in the years to follow.

Aircraft Door Market: Key Segments

On the basis of Type: Passenger Door, Cabin Door, Lower Deck Door, Cargo Door, Emergency Door, and Others

On the basis of Material: Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Carbon Fiber, Synthetic Rubber, and Others

On the basis of Application: Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and Private Aircraft

On the basis of North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa with individual country-level analysis.

Aircraft Door Market: Report Scope

The report on the aircraft door market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Key Companies Covered

Saab AB (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Collins Aerospace

DAHER

Safran

Latecoere

Triumph Group

Elbit Systems

GKN Aerospace

Airbus SAS

Other Key Companies

Aircraft Door Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Aircraft Door Market, by Type

Passenger Door

Cabin Door

Lower Deck Door

Cargo Door

Emergency Door

Others

Aircraft Door Market, by Material

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Carbon Fiber

Synthetic Rubber

Others

Aircraft Door Market, by Application

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Private Aircraft

Aircraft Door Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments taking place in the market is impacting overall market growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the dominating types of the global market?

What are the evolving applications of global market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?

Which company operating grabs in the market prominent share?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing global market conditions?

Report Audience

Aircraft Door Market Providers

Aircraft Door Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers

End-Users of Varied Segments of Aircraft Door Market

Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions

Associations and Industrial Organizations

Research & Consulting Service Providers

Research & Development Organizations

Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms

