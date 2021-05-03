Global Aerospace Coatings Market By Resin Type (Polyurethanes, Epoxy) By Technology (Liquid, Powder) By User Type (MRO, OEM) By End User (Commercial, Military, General Aviation), Application (Exterior, Interior) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Analysis: Global Aerospace Coatings Market

The Global Aerospace Coatings Market accounted for USD 1.40 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Market Definition: Global Aerospace Coatings Market

Aerospace coatings technology renders a lightweight and durable coating system that offers increased productivity and is used for all kinds of aircraft. There is a growing demand for aerospace coatings in commercial, military and general aviation activities, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Major Market Drivers:

Rising demand for high performance coatings

Evolution of environment friendly coatings

R&D programs by top players to develop advanced coatings

Market Restraint:

Volatile nature of raw material prices

Harmful environmental impact of chromium and lead-based heavy metals

Market Segmentation: Global Aerospace Coatings Market

The aerospace coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin type into polyurethanes and epoxy.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into liquid and powder.

On the basis of user type, the market is segmented into MRO and OEM.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into commercial, military and general aviation.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into exterior and interior.

On the basis of geography, the aerospace coatings market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Landscape: Global Aerospace Coatings Market

The global aerospace coatings market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Major Market Competitors: Global Aerospace Coatings Market

Some of the major players in aerospace coatings market include PPG Industries, Inc., Akzonobel N.V., Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co, The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings, Inc., IHI Ionbond AG, Zircotec Ltd., Mapaero, Argosy International, Hohman Plating & Manufacturing LLC, Brycoat.Inc, AHC Oberflächentechnik GmbH, Asahi Kinzoku Kogyo Inc., Zodiac Aerospace, Merck Performance Materials, Cheaerospacel, NVSC Speciality Coatings, International Aerospace Coatings Holdings Lp and many more.

Research Methodology: Global Aerospace Coatings Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.