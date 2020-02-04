You are here

The current study reveals Electric Vehicle Costs

Daniel Reed

A recent survey from AAA shows that the expenses of buying a new model electric vehicle for five years and 75,000 kilometers of commuting each year are just marginally higher than the cost of the gas-powered automobile–around $600 monthly. The study further found that one of the greatest fears correlated

Daniel Reed

Latest posts by Daniel Reed (see all)

Read more at The current study reveals Electric Vehicle Costs

Related posts