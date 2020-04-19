The clitoris also has reproductive functions according to a new study

The clitoris is important for reproduction and is therefore not a mere organ dedicated to stimulation and achieving orgasm. This is what a new study in Clinical Anatomy claims, according to which clitoral stimulation activates certain processes in the brain which in turn lead to a combination of various changes in the female reproductive tract.

These changes mean that the same reproductive tract is ready to receive and process sperm in order to obtain more efficient and likely fertilization of the place. These changes include improved vaginal blood flow, increased lubrication of the vaginal tract, increased vaginal oxygen and increased temperature.

One of the most important changes triggered by clitoral stimulation is the change in the position of the cervix, i.e. the entry into the uterus: the cervix itself tends to prevent the semen from moving too fast in the uterus which allows the same semen to move and activate to fertilize place.

Therefore, according to this new study, the clitoris has not only recreational functions, basically linked to pleasure and therefore to a greater psychological acceptance of the sexual act, but also procreative and therefore reproductive functions. This is also demonstrated by the fact that the removal of the clitoris (clitoridectomy), an operation that is usually performed in certain countries and cultures, creates a sexual disability but also reproductive.

In relation to the role of the clitoris Roy Levin, one of the researchers involved in the study, reiterates quite clearly: “The mantra often repeated that the only function of the clitoris is to induce sexual pleasure is now obsolete.”

