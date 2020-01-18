The astronomers of SpaceX are working to address the Starlink satellites’ brightness

Mark Wood Mark served in the Marine Corps as a Lance corporal before retiring to spend time with his wife and young son. Today, he works part-time in construction and has numerous hobbies that keep him active. He founded Cole of Duty to write about military news around the world. He loves to discuss politics and the US budget, often debating with his wife and coworkers about who ought to be elected in 2020.

HONOLULU-SpaceX states that it is committed to operating with the community of astronomy in addressing the brightness of Starlink satellites. However, several astronomers remained alarmed about the harmful impact that the system and other mega-constellations would have on their ground.

One of 60 satellites of Starlink in the recent January 6, Starlink launch featured an investigational coating envisioned to reduce its brightness. SpaceX stated that it would find out in coming weeks how suitable those coatings work, and learn any impacts they have on the satellite performance itself, before determining the way to move

