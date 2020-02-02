Textiles Home Decor Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Mannington Mills, Kurlon Enterprise Limited, American Textile, Nitori Holdings, Berkshire Hathaway

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Textiles Home Decor Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Textiles Home Decor market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Textiles Home Decor market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Textiles Home Decor players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Textiles Home Decor industry situations. According to the research, the Textiles Home Decor market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Textiles Home Decor market.

Global textiles home decor market was valued at USD 98.76 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 162.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.42% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Textiles Home Decor Market include:

Mannington Mills

Kurlon Enterprise Limited

American Textile

Nitori Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Williams-Sonoma

Leggett & Platt

Mittal International

Ashley Furniture Industries