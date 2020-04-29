Textile Industry Waste Management Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

Global Textile Industry Waste Management Market: Overview

The global textile industry waste management market has ballooned into a lucrative domain. Several opportunities for revenue generation currently float across this market. This majorly owes to the abysmal impact of undisposed waste generated by textile manufacturers and sewing mills. Furthermore, the growing use of cloth packaging necessitates the development of a proper waste management system. Despite being graded as one the most sustainable means of packaging, textile bags are a sound contributor to unincinerated waste. Therefore, the textile industry waste management market is projected to attract voluminous revenues in the years to come.

Recycling of textile waste has emerged as an important consideration for industrial units. Companies operating in the textile industry resort to textile recycling in order to meet the overarching demand. Furthermore, textile waste management helps these companies in cutting down costs. There is a high possibility of new techniques for textile waste management being developed in the years to follow. This projection is based on the willingness of national governments to invest in sustainable technologies. Membrane technologies and nanofiltration procedures are commonly employed for textile industry waste management.

The textile industry is under the snare of government authorities who ensure proper waste management across these manufacturing units. Textile manufacturers are required to heed to their corporate social responsibility, and this factor leads them to deploy textile waste management systems.

A syndicate review by Transparency Market Research (TMR) sheds value on some of the leading drivers of market demand. The textile industry waste management market is segmented on the basis of the following parameters: waste, solution, application, and region. The use of waste management systems for wastewater treatment is expected to gather momentum in the years to come.

Global Textile Industry Waste Management Market: Notable Developments

The need for improved waste management has generated fresh opportunities within the global market. Some of the key developments pertaining to the vendors operating in this market are listed below.

Infinited Fiber Company (IFC) has been in the textile recycling business with great aplomb. The company has recently received funding from notable manufacturers to improve its recycling technologies. Singapore-based RGE Pte Ltd, Virala, H&M Group, and Fortum are collectively investing in the company’s recycling technologies. IFC is projected to improve the functionality of its Espo plant, while ensuring a regular inflow of revenues.

The market players in the global textile waste management market are expected to invest in new technologies. Furthermore, the success of these vendors largely depends on their willingness to embrace green manufacturing.

Some of the leading vendors operating in the global textile industry waste management market are:

General Electric

Pall Corporation

Lenntech

Aquatech

Veolia

Aries Chemical

Global Textile Industry Waste Management Market: Growth Drivers

Need for Wastewater Treatment

Textile manufacturers have faced the brunt of environmental welfare authorities due to their reluctance in disposing wastewater. As government increases the level of scrutiny exercised over textile manufacturers, the need for proper waste disposal has become undelayable. Hence, the global textile industry waste management market shall expand as textile manufacturers make earnest efforts to dispose industrial waste.

Improvements in Landfilling Solutions

A number of experts recommend landfills as a viable resort for textile disposal. This factor, coupled with the presence of improved recycling solutions, has given a thrust to the growth of the global textile industry waste management market.