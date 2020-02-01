Textile Auxiliaries Market -Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2026

The global Textile Auxiliaries market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Textile Auxiliaries market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Textile Auxiliaries market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Textile Auxiliaries across various industries.

The Textile Auxiliaries market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Increasing demand for textile auxiliaries is directly impacting the growth of the textile auxiliaries market. The textile chemicals market in Asia Pacific is set to witness robust growth during the forecast period. China and India are expected to spearhead the growth in demand for textile auxiliaries in the region.

Global Textile Auxiliaries Market Attractiveness Analysis by End Use

The apparel segment is anticipated to register a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period. The apparel segment accounted for a significant market value share of 50% in 2016. This segment is expected to dominate the global textile auxiliaries market over the forecast period. In terms of volume consumption, the digital printing segment is expected register a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.

Toxic waste production and stringent environmental regulations may inhibit the growth of the textile auxiliaries market

Man-made fibres such as polyester and synthetic materials are some of the major applications for textile auxiliaries. These are not easily bio-degradable and contain toxic substances. Also, significant material waste is produced during various stages of manufacture such as cutting and trimming. These pose a serious threat to environmental sustainability. Various governments across the world have imposed environmental regulations and set up stringent quality standards for technical textile products. These regulations may hinder market growth of textile auxiliaries during the forecast period.

