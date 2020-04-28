Text Analytics Market Opportunities and Forecasts, 2017-2025

Text Analytics market is expected to grow US$ 18.28 Bn by 2025 from US$ 2.59 Bn in 2016. The global text analytics market is primarily driven by increase in the volume of unstructured data. Increasing utilization of social media platforms, consumer shifting trends towards online buying and increasing digitalization are some of the factors contributing to increase in unstructured data.

Text analytics, a process of analyzing textual information to identify the patterns and gaining insights, is gradually being used by retailers to learn more about the consumers. By identifying customer purchase patterns and opinion on particular products, retailers can target specific individual or segments with personalized offers and discounts to boost sales and increase customer loyalty. Through text analytics, retail companies can come up with price optimization, future performance prediction, demand prediction, forecasting trends, pick up highest ROI opportunities and identify customers. Text analytics also offers online behavioral analysis of customers to come up with the best offers for their targeted customers. Thus, retail sector is expected to create a burgeoning demand for text analytics market over the forecast period from 2017 – 2025.

Get Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000198/

Leading Key Players:

Clarabridge, Clarivate Analytics, RapidMiner, Expert System Group, Linguamatics, Basis Technology, SciBite, KNIME, IBM , Quertle

Want a thorough analysis of the competition in the Text Analytics market? Well, this research report provides the correct analysis you are looking for. The authors of this report are subject matter experts and have strong knowledge and experience in market research. This report provides information and data to help readers understand the vendor environment.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Text Analytics.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Text Analytics.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Text Analytics.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Text Analytics.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

This Research provides ideas aimed at the understanding, needs and needs of the target audience. The Text Analytics industry is developing more and more dynamically and innovatively, and more individual players are registering the industry.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000198/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]