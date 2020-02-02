Text Analytics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM Corporation, SAP SE, OpenText Corporation, SAS Institute, Clarabridge

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Text Analytics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Text Analytics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Text Analytics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Text Analytics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Text Analytics industry situations. According to the research, the Text Analytics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Text Analytics market.

Global Text Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.31 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.00 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.35% from 2017 to 2025.

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

OpenText Corporation

SAS Institute

Clarabridge

Bitext Innovations S.L

Knime.Com AG

Luminoso Technologies

Meaningcloud

Infegy

Averbis

Lexalytics