Testing, Inspection, & Certification (TIC) Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Intertek Group PLC, Bureau Veritas SA, SGS Group, ASTM International, ALS

The Testing, Inspection, & Certification (TIC) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market.

Testing, Inspection, & Certification (TIC) market was valued at USD 181.86 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 267.16 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification (TIC) Market include:

Intertek Group PLC

Bureau Veritas SA

SGS Group

ASTM International

ALS

TUV SUD AG

DNV GL Group AS

AsureQuality

Underwriters Laboratories Dekra SE

Lloyd’s Register Group Limited