Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size is Set to Register $89.6 Billion by 2025 | Leading Players – Bureau Veritas, SGS Group, Dekra Certification, Intertek, TUV SUD

A market study ”Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market” examines the performance of the Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market 2020. It encloses an in-depth Research of the Testing, Inspection and Certification Market state and the competitive landscape globally. This report analyzes the potential of Testing, Inspection and Certification Market in the present and the future prospects from various angles in detail.

Overview of Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market:

The Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Testing, Inspection and Certification market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.01050034967 from USD 80200.0 Million in 2014 to USD 84500.0 Million in 2020, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Testing, Inspection and Certification market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Testing, Inspection and Certification will reach USD 89600.0 Million.

The major key factors driving the growth of the Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market are increase in disposable income and rapid urbanization in developing economies; high growth in product recalls across the world; high adoption of outsourcing service models by worldwide manufacturers; increased requirement for harmonized standards; surge in illicit trading, counterfeiting, and piracy practices across the world; and enforcement of rigorous government regulations and standards across various sectors.

The Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market is sub-segmented into Testing, Inspection, Certification and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market is classified into Industrial, Laboratory and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Testing, Inspection and Certification Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Testing, Inspection and Certification Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in APAC.

Big Industry News:

Bureau Veritas (March 14, 2019) – Bureau Veritas Partners With Osmos Group to Create the Next Generation of Integrated Structural Health Inspection and Monitoring Services – Bureau Veritas is pleased to announce today the signature of a strategic partnership with OSMOS Group, a specialist in the field of infrastructure monitoring and subsidiary of EREN Groupe. The aim of the partnership is to develop the next generation of integrated structural health inspection and monitoring services, driven by advanced analytics, for the building and infrastructure market.

This complementary partnership will combine Bureau Veritas’ global footprint, international market access and deep industry knowledge with OSMOS Group’s structural asset management system, based on automated data collection, machine learning and artificial intelligence. In the context of this collaboration, Bureau Veritas will be able to leverage OSMOS Group’s state-of-the-art analytical tools, equipment and know-how to advance its own independent inspection services.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: SGS Group, Bureau Veritas, Dekra Certification, Intertek, TUV SUD, Eurofins Scientific, DNV, TUV Rheinland, UL LLC, ALS Limited, TUV Nord Group, Mistras Group, SAI Global, BSI Group, Exova Group and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Testing, Inspection and Certification in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

In the end, important application areas of Testing, Inspection and Certification are also assessed on the basis of their performance. Market predictions along with the statistical nuances presented in the report render an insightful view of the Testing, Inspection and Certification Market. The market study on Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market 2020 report studies present as well as future aspects of the Testing, Inspection and Certification Market primarily based upon factors on which the companies participate in the market growth, key trends and segmentation analysis.

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Report 2020

1 Testing, Inspection and Certification Product Definition

2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Testing, Inspection and Certification Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Testing, Inspection and Certification Business Revenue

2.3 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Testing, Inspection and Certification Business Introduction

3.1 SGS Group Testing, Inspection and Certification Business Introduction

3.2 Bureau Veritas Testing, Inspection and Certification Business Introduction

3.3 Dekra Certification Testing, Inspection and Certification Business Introduction

3.4 Intertek Testing, Inspection and Certification Business Introduction

3.5 TUV SUD Testing, Inspection and Certification Business Introduction

3.6 Eurofins Scientific Testing, Inspection and Certification Business Introduction

