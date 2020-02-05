Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Outlook to 2027 – Leading Key Players 3D Digital Corporation, Carl Zeiss Optotechnik, Creaform, Faro Technologies, Hexagon Geosystems, Maptek, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems, Teledyne Technologies, Trimble, Zoller+Fröhlich

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Terrestrial laser scanners are measuring devices used for data acquisition of the object. Increasing the use of terrestrial scanner owing to its benefits such as distance measurement, deformation measurement, and heritage monitoring. This factor is the growing demand for the terrestrial laser scanning market. Increasing adoption of light detection and ranging (LIDAR) for building information modeling (BIM). Additionally, the terrestrial laser scanner is an accurate and detailed method of creating 3D models. These factors are growing demand for the terrestrial laser scanning market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Terrestrial laser scanning is the faster and cheaper way to produce 3D models, hence the adoption of terrestrial laser scanners increases that grow the demand for the terrestrial laser scanning market. Terrestrial laser scanner system used for the bridge deterioration, such as for defect determination, corrosion evaluation, and crack identification that is also boosting the need for the terrestrial laser scanning market. Increasing focus on digitalization and also modern survey technique drives the growth of the terrestrial laser scanning market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the terrestrial laser scanning market industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of terrestrial laser scanning market with detailed market segmentation by solution, type, application, and geography. The global terrestrial laser scanning market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading terrestrial laser scanning market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the terrestrial laser scanning market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global terrestrial laser scanning market is segmented on the basis of solution, type, and application. On the basis of solution the market is segmented as TLS system and TLS service. On the basis of type the market is segmented as mobile scanner, phase-shift scanner, and pulse-based scanner. On the basis of application the market is segmented as surveying, research and development, building information modeling (BIM), and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global terrestrial laser scanning market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The terrestrial laser scanning market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting terrestrial laser scanning market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the terrestrial laser scanning market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the terrestrial laser scanning market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from terrestrial laser scanning market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for terrestrial laser scanning market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the terrestrial laser scanning market.

The report also includes the profiles of key terrestrial laser scanning market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

3D Digital Corporation

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik

Creaform

Faro Technologies

Hexagon Geosystems

Maptek

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems

Teledyne Technologies

Trimble

Zoller+Fröhlich

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

