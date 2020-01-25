Terrazzo Flooring Market 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Analysis, Growth, Companies Profiles, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast Report 2025

Terrazzo is a type of hard surface flooring, which is fabricated by using an epoxy matrix or cement matrix composite to bind aggregates such as marble pieces, glass pieces, or other suitable material. In 2019, the epoxy terrazzo segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the market share and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Let’s have a look at the major terrazzo flooring market trends for 2019 to 2025.

Terrazzo flooring market can broadly be segmented on the basis of type, technology, application and geography. The publish market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Additionally, numerous emerging trends are expected to gain traction in the global terrazzo flooring market over the next few years, positively impacting market growth. These top trends include a growing focus on technology, capacity expansions and new developments, and increasing demand from emerging economies.

Competitive Landscape

Key Market Players are 4m Group, Concord Terrazzo Company, Inc., Diespeker & Co., Kingspan Group, KREZ Group, Quiligotti Terrazzo Tiles Limited, RBC Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., Terrazzo Masters, and Venice Art Terrazzo Co., Inc.

