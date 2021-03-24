Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market Including Regions, Production, and Consumption by Market Size, and Forecast to 2027

Report Title: Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market 2020-2027 Get Details like Top Industry Players | Technology | Innovations and Analysis

Introduction, Terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) provides the flight crew with crucial information and alerts regarding potentially hazardous terrain situation. It assists the flight crew in taking effective actions to prevent the incidence of controlled flight into terrain (CFIT). TAWS provide predictive and timely forward-looking alerts for potentially hazardous flight conditions involving terrain proximity. TAWS monitors terrain proximity that is generated from a world-wide terrain database contained in the TAWS computer. The database contains thorough terrain mapping data near major airports, along with data in lesser detail for areas between airports. The key growth drivers of the market include the increasing adoption of TAWS by the transportation sector and growing number of government regulations on aircraft safety., , Regional Analysis, The global terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) market is expected to register a 4.97% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by Europe with a 29.36% share, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America with shares of 26.50% and 23.45%, respectively. The growth of the global TAWS market can be attributed to the increasing need for aviation safety and upgrading GPWS with TAWS. , In Europe, the market growth is significantly driven by the UK, Germany, France, and Italy. According to the European Commission, Europe’s GDP grew by 1.9% in 2015 and is projected to grow by 1.8% annually, until 2035. In 2016, there were over 4,500 aircraft operating in the region; this number is expected to reach 8,000 by 2035. According to the Global Market Forecast of Airbus, in Europe, there were 4,651 passenger fleets in service in 2018, and 6,609 new small and medium aircraft are anticipated to be delivered by 2037. Increase in the number of aircraft positively impacts the need for aircraft safety, thereby, creating a requirement for new terrain awareness and warning systems. Furthermore, increasing defense expenditure by countries, such as Russia and the UK, is bolstering the market growth. Thus, it is estimated that the market in Europe would register a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of TAWS by prominent airline companies, such as Thomas Cook Group, is propelling the market growth in the region. For instance, in 2013, Thomas Cook Group signed an agreement with Thales Group with an aim to procure avionics solutions, such as surveillance suite, including TAWS. In addition, increasing air passenger traffic is boosting the aircraft manufacturing industry, propelling the TAWS market in the region. Therefore, the market in the UK is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.89%, during the forecast period. Being one of the four largest European Union member states, the market in Germany is expected to flourish. The steadily rising passenger traffic, along with increasing defense expenditure, is expected to aid the growth of the market. Collaboration between companies in the field of TAWS is boosting the market growth. For instance, in 2018, Lufthansa Systems and Intermap Technologies signed a business agreement with an aim to develop NEXTview, a geospatial terrain dataset compatible with TAWS. These factors are boosting the market growth in the region. Therefore, the market in Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.58%, during the forecast period.

Key Players: –

Honeywell International Inc. (US), Collins Aerospace (US), Thales Group (France), and L 3 Technologies Inc. (US) are the leading players as of the market share in 2017. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Garmin Ltd. (US), Aspen Avionics, Inc. (US), Genesys Aerosystems (US), Mid-Continent Instrument Co., Inc. (US), and Sandel Avionics, Inc (US) are some of the other companies operating in the market.

Get Free Exclusive Sample of this Premium Report at: https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/request-sample/es-194127/

Target Audience

Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) manufacturers

Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Suppliers

Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Purchase this Report with Full Access & Complete TOC at –https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/purchase/es-194127/

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS)

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) market, by Type

6 global Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) market, By Application

7 global Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

Get Special Discount @ https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/request-discount/es-194127/

About Us:

eSherpa Market Reports is the credible source for gaining the market research reports that will exponentially accelerate your business. We are among the leading report resellers in the business world committed towards optimizing your business. The reports we provide are based on a research that covers a magnitude of factors such as technological evolution, economic shifts and a detailed study of market segments.

Contact Us:

Name: Michael James

Phone: USA: +1 408 757 0560

Email: [email protected]

Organization: eSherpa Market Reports

interactive kiosk Market 2020 Research Contains Company Overview, Financial Overview, Key Findings, Segments by End Use Industry

fuel cell Market 2020 Contains Gross Margin, Market Size, Revenue and Trends Forecast Report 2024