Terephthaloyl Chloride (TPC) Market Research And Analysis Expert Review Forecast 2019 to 2026

This report focuses on Terephthaloyl Chloride (TPC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Terephthaloyl Chloride (TPC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Terephthaloyl Chloride (TPC) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Performance polymers will register a CAGR over 6% with application in mining, oil & gas, water treatment, automobile and anticipated to propel terephthaloyl chloride market

Scope of the report:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Terephthaloyl Chloride (TPC) Market by Type

Above 99.9%

Between 99.8% to 99.9%

Between 99.0% to 99.8%

Others

Terephthaloyl Chloride (TPC) Market by Application

Monomer Synthesis

Pesticide

Medicine

Others

Market Dynamics:-

Terephthaloyl Chloride Market size is anticipated witness a significant growth due to increase demand with applications in monomer synthesis and automobile industry. Aramid fibres can withstand over 500° C and has strength five times that of steel at equal weights. These have high heat resistance and used in protective clothing for aerospace, defence and industrial sector owing to light weight and easy manufacturing. Further, these are involved in manufacturing Kevlar and expected to boost terephthaloyl chloride market

Based on form, terephthaloyl chloride market is classified as flakes and molten liquid. Molten liquid accounts for higher share with demand in fabrication of flame resistant and chemical resistant materials. Flakes have moderate contribution and expected to increase with growing demand of high performance polymers. On the basis of product, it is segmented into 99%-99.8%, 99.8%-99.9% and above 99.9%. 99%-99.8% has major share with its use for synthesis of liquid crystalline thermosets

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

