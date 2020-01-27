Tennis Equipment Market 2018-2024 Analysis and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, Product types, Distribution channel & Forecast

As per the research conducted by Fast. MR, the report titled “Tennis Equipment Market – By Product Type (Racquet, Apparel, Tennis Shoes, Tennis Bags and Grips & Accessories), By Distribution Channel (Offline Stores and Online Stores) – Global Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2024” provides current as well as future analysis of the market by evaluating the major applications, advantages, trends, and challenges. The report dives deeper to produce useful insights into Tennis Equipment Market such as major global regions and key competitors and strategies that can be used for the entry-level player too.

Global tennis equipment market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2019 and 2024. Factors such as the growing popularity of tennis and increasing participation of players is envisioned to bolster the growth of global tennis equipment market.

Market Segmentation of Tennis Equipment Market

By Product Type

Racquet

Apparel

Tennis Shoes

Tennis Bags

Grips & Accessories

By Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Offline Stores

By Geography:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

Netafim Ltd

Jain Irrigation System

Rain Bird Corporation

Nelson Irrigation

Lindsay Corporation

NETAFIM

Rivulis

The Toro Company

Valmont Industries

Other Prominent Players

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyses the Tennis Equipment Market by the following segments:

– Distribution Channel

– Product Type

