Temperature Sensors Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Amphenol Corporation, Global Mixed Mode Technology, Integrated Device Technology Maxim Integrated Products NXP Semiconductors N.V., Siemens, TE Connectivity and Texas Instruments

Global temperature sensors market was valued at USD 4.95 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.37 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.52% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Temperature Sensors Market include:

Amphenol Corporation

Global Mixed Mode Technology

Integrated Device Technology Maxim Integrated Products NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Siemens