Television Broadcasting Service Market Recent developments in the competitive landscape forecast 2018 – 2026
Global Television Broadcasting Service Market was valued US$418.1 Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$715.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9 % during forecast period.
Television broadcasting service market is segmented into a delivery platform, broadcaster type, revenue model, and region. On basis of delivery platform, a market is divided into a digital terrestrial broadcast, satellite broadcast, cable television broadcasting services, internet protocol television (IPTV), and over-the-top television (OTT). According to broadcaster type, a market is classified into public, and commercial. Based on the revenue model, the market is divided by subscription and advertisement. Geographically market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
Television Broadcasting is a broadcasting service in which signals are transferred by radio waves for public reception along with the receivers which are tuned to signal channel. Global television broadcasting services market is gaining strong growth owing to factors like increasing demand for high definition (HD) content and advertisement as a growing source of revenue. At present, OTT services and production studios have massive demand from consumers and because of that, broadcasters are highly focused on creating large volumes of higher-quality content. Traditional broadcasting medium provided low-quality data, at the same time with technological advancements and introduction to new technologies and streaming media devices, IoT has made the availability of high-quality content feasible. So that, continuous advancements in broadcast and media industry is also a major factor expected to create new openings for the television broadcasting services market.
On the basis of geographical segmentation, North America is holding the largest market share. Followed by the Asia Pacific. Technological advancement in satellite and mass communication in North America will boost the demand for television broadcasting service market.
Scope of Global Television Broadcasting Service Market:
Global Television Broadcasting Service Market by Delivery Platform:
Digital Terrestrial Broadcast
Satellite Broadcast
Cable Television Broadcasting Services
Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)
Over-the-top Television (OTT)
Television Broadcasting Service Market by Broadcaster Type:
Public
Commercial
Television Broadcasting Service Market by Revenue Model:
Subscription
Advertisement
Television Broadcasting Service Market by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key players operated in Global Television Broadcasting Service Market:
A&E Television Networks, LLC
AT & T, Inc.
British Broadcasting Corporation
CANAL+ GROUP
CBS Interactive
Channel Four Television Corporation
CenturyLink, Inc.
21st Century Fox
Comcast Corporation
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation
Heartland Media, LLC
RTL Group
Time Warner, Inc.
Tivo Corporation
Viacom International, Inc.
CBC/Radio-Canada.
SES S.A
Red Bee Media.
Tata Communications Ltd.