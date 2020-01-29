Teleradiology Services Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2025

The study on the Teleradiology Services Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Teleradiology Services Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).

global demand for teleradiology services.

However, high cost of technology and services, image transmission issues, dearth of trained radiologists and technicians, and a low awareness in emerging economies is likely to pose major challenges for the growth of the global teleradiology services market.

Certified Reporting Services Process segment likely to dominate the global teleradiology services market through 2026

The Certified Reporting Services Process segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2015 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The Preliminary Reporting segment is anticipated to be the second most lucrative segment in the global teleradiology services market.

Emergency Nighthawk service type segment expected to dominate the global teleradiology services market in revenue terms

The Emergency Nighthawk segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The Day Time Coverage segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the global teleradiology services market.

Computerised Tomography (CT) Scans modality segment to retain its dominance between 2016 and 2026

The CT Scans segment dominated the global teleradiology services market in 2015 and is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The X-Ray Scans segment is expected to be the second most lucrative market segment.

Hospital Pharmacies end user segment anticipated to be the most attractive segment in the global teleradiology services market

The Hospital Pharmacies segment currently accounts for the highest revenue share in the global teleradiology services market due to an increasing usage of teleradiology services in hospital ICU and CCU. The Clinics segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the global teleradiology services market.

U.S most attractive regional market for teleradiology services

U.S. dominated the global teleradiology services market in terms of revenue in 2015 and is likely to emerge as the most attractive regional market. The EU5 region is projected to be the second most lucrative regional market.

The global teleradiology services market is consolidated with key players occupying a major market share

The global teleradiology services market is largely consolidated, with top players accounting for a major market value share in 2015. Some of the leading companies operating in the global teleradiology services market are Teleradiology Solutions, Argus Radiology, SRL Diagnostics, USARAD Holdings Inc., Vital Radiology Services, Teleradiology Providers, Telemedicine Clinic, TeleDiagnosys Services Pvt. Ltd, Imaging Advantage, Foundation Radiology Group, Direct Radiology, Imaging On Call LLC, ONRAD Inc., Rays (Envision Healthcare Company), StatRad LLC, ARIS Radiology, NightShift Radiology, Mednax Inc., Alta Vista TeleRadiology, and Quality Nighthawk. These established players are focussed on strategic moves such as new product launches, increasing their distribution channels, and getting into partnerships and agreements with hospitals and specialty clinics to increase the brand awareness of their product.

