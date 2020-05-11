Teleradiology Market is Booming 2020 – 2024 || Leading Players – Sectra AB, Everlight Radiology, RamSoft, Inc., CYBERNET SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Argus Radiology

The global teleradiology market accounted to USD 1.8 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Some of the major players of the global teleradiology market are Agfa-Gevaert Group, Virtual Radiologic (vRAD), Siemens Healthcare, ONARD, StatRad LLC., Global Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., 4ways Limited, Sectra AB, Everlight Radiology, RamSoft, Inc., CYBERNET SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Argus Radiology, Franklin & Seidelmann Inc., General Electric Company, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, FUJIFILM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Health Watch Tele Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., among others.

The Teleradiology market report contains information and data in the form of charts, tables and graphs which is easily understandable to the users. This report deals with several markets internationally including Asia, North America, South America, and Africa in accord with the client’s needs. It endows them with the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. The best analytical methods have been employed in the report, namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis wherever applicable. What is more, the report offers advanced information and scenario about the Healthcare industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. This Teleradiology market report also offers insights into revenue generation and sustainability initiative.

Global Teleradiology Market Definition:

Teleradiology is the electronic transmission of radiological images of the patients for the purpose of fast diagnosis and sharing the report study with other physicians through internet, latest computer clouds from one place to another such as X-rays, CTs, and MRIs. This is mostly used by the physicians due to its feature as time saving during emergency situations, cost effective and utilization of advanced information in order to deliver the services for effective treatment.

Global Teleradiology Market Segmentation:

On the basis of category, global teleradiology market is segmented into hardware, software, telecom and networking.

On the basis of modality, global teleradiology market is segmented into X-ray, computerized tomography (CT), ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), nuclear imaging, cardiac echo and mammography.

On the basis of end users, global teleradiology market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers andradiology centers.

On the basis of geography, global teleradiology market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Global Teleradiology Market – Competitive Analysis:

The global teleradiology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes teleradiology market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Global Teleradiology Market – Major market drivers and restraints:

Rising prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases

Increasing healthcare expenditure and improved healthcare infrastructure

Expansion in imaging procedures,

Growing R&D activities and technological advancement in digital technology

Scope of the Teleradiology Market Report : –

The report shields the development activities in the Teleradiology Market which includes the status of marketing channels available, and an analysis of the regional export and import. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments. This will benefit the report’s users, that evaluates their position in Teleradiology market as well as create effective strategies in the near future.

