Teleprotection Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Overview, Regions, Development Factors, Company Profiles, and Forecast till 2024

The worldwide market for Teleprotection is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.9% over the next five years, will reach 1190 million US$ in 2024, from 470 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

The Teleprotection Marketstudies equipment in conjunction with communication links provide the best possible means of selectively isolating faults on high voltage transmission lines, transformers, reactors and other important items of electrical plants. To prevent the power system from failure and damage, the teleprotection system enables to selectively disconnect the faulty part by transferring command signals within the shortest possible time.

In this report we just statistics the equipment/devices, teleprotection software and services are not included.

North America is the largest market of Teleprotection, with a consumption market share of 27 % 2015. North America also is the second production region with production market share of 29%.

Europe is the largest production region with production market share over of 41%, and also be an important region in consumption with the consumption market share of 24% in 2015.

The major player in market is GE Energy, Siemens, ABB, Nokia. They together with over 60% market share. They hold the key technologies and patent, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry.

Global Teleprotection Market is spread across 117 pages, profiling 09 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

This report focuses on the Teleprotection in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Teleprotection Industry Segment by Manufacturers

ABB

Siemens

GE Energy

Alcatel Lucent

Alstom

Nokia

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

TC Communications

RFL Electronics

Market Segment by Type covers:

4 Independent Commands

8 Independent Commands

Other

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Electrical Transmission

Communication for Oil & Gas

Communication for Transportation

Other

