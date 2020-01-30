Telepresence Robot Market Continuous Excellent Growth | Ava Robotics Inc., Camanio Care Inc., Xandex Inc., AXYN, OhmniLabs Inc.

Telepresence robots are devices that have wireless internets which consist of wheels and are controlled via remotes and are usually used for video and audio communication. They are widely used by tour guides, healthcare consultants, watchman, schools, corporate offices etc. These devices can be controlled with smartphones, tablets and computers as well and also consist of screen, microphones, video camera and speakers.

Global Telepresence Robot Market is driven by low cost of telepresence robot, demand from healthcare & homecare and efficiency & high accuracy of telepresence robot is rising estimated value from USD 149.8 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 481.03million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Global Telepresence Robot Market, By Component (Head, Body), Interface (Hardware, Software), Type (Stationery, Mobile), Application (Education, Healthcare, Enterprise, Homecare, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Top 10 Companies in the Global Telepresence Robot Market Research Report:

Inbot Technology,

Double Robotics Inc.,

Bossa Nova Robotics Suitable Technologies Inc.,

VGo Communications Inc,

Mantaro Networks Inc..,

InTouch Technologies Inc.,

Qihan Technology Co. Ltd.,

Anybots 2.0 Inc.,

Ava Robotics Inc.,

Camanio Care Inc.,

Xandex Inc., AXYN,

OhmniLabs Inc.,

Xaxxon,

Swivl Inc.,

HEASE ROBOTICS,

Amy Robotics,

Omron Corporation,

Fellow Inc., and iRobot Corporation

Product definition-:A telepresence robot is the electronic device having wheels and controlled by remote which has wireless internet connectivity. In others worlds, it is device used for video communication. The device can also controlled by tablets, computers or smartphones. Telepresence robot commonly called as skype on wheels

Key Segmentation

By Type Stationery Mobile

By Hardware Microphone Camera Display Speaker Power Source Sensors & Control Systems Others

By Interface Hardware Software By Application Education Healthcare Enterprise Homecare Others



Global Telepresence Robot Market: Regional Analysis

This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors.

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and Australia)

Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Key Development’s in the Market

In April 2018, InTouch Technologies Inc. announced that they had established a definitive agreement with REACH Health for its acquisition, expanding its market share in healthcare market

In January 2018, Suitable Technologies Inc. announced the launch of its ultra-high end telepresence robots known as BeamPro2. The product helps to extent the company’s product portfolio which further increases the company’s overall revenue

Competitive Analysis: Global Telepresence Robot Market

Global telepresence robot market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of telepresence robot market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

• Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Telepresence Robot Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Telepresence Robot Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Telepresence Robot Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Telepresence Robot industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue. • Analytical Tools – The Telepresence Robot Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.

