Telemedicine Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Aerotel Medical Systems, InTouch Technologies AMD Global Telemedicine OBS Medical, Cisco Systems Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions McKesson Corporation, Honeywell International and BioTelemetry

The Telemedicine market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. According to the research, the Telemedicine market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global telemedicine market was valued at USD 20.37 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 75.80 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.76% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Telemedicine Market include:

Aerotel Medical Systems

InTouch Technologies AMD Global Telemedicine OBS Medical

Cisco Systems Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions McKesson Corporation