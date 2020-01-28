Telehealth Market – Comprehensive Survey on Demand by 2027

Global “Telehealth market”- Report defines the vital growth factors, opportunities and market segment of top players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report Telehealth offers a complete market outlook and development rate during the past, present, and the forecast period, with concise study, Telehealth market effectively defines the market value, volume, price trend, and development opportunities. The comprehensive, versatile and up-to-date information on Telehealth market is provided in this report.

The latest research report on Telehealth market encompasses a detailed compilation of this industry, and a creditable overview of its segmentation.

The report also profiles major players in the global telehealth market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players in this market are Teladoc, Inc., American Well, BioTelemetry, Inc., Medtronic, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., InTouch Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International, Inc., GE Healthcare, and AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

The global telehealth market has been segmented as below:

Global Telehealth Market Revenue, by Component Hardware Software Integrated Standalone Services Real-time Store & Forward Remote Monitoring Others



Global Telehealth Market Revenue, by Application Radiology Cardiology Urgent Care Remote ICU Psychiatry Dermatology Others



Global Telehealth Market, by End-user Payers Providers Patients Others



Global Telehealth Market Revenue, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



