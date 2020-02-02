Telehealth Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Philips Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Honeywell Life Care Solutions (A Honeywell International, Company), Tunstall Healthcare

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Telehealth Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Telehealth market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Telehealth market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Telehealth players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Telehealth industry situations. According to the research, the Telehealth market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Telehealth market.

Global Telehealth Market was valued at USD 2.68 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 22.71 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2016 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=2123&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=003

Key players in the Global Telehealth Market include:

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic PLC

Honeywell Life Care Solutions (A Honeywell International

Company)

Tunstall Healthcare

Care Innovations (A Subsidiary of Intel Corporation)

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems

Medvivo Group

Globalmedia Group

Aerotel Medical Systems

AMD Global Telemedicine

American Well

Intouch Health