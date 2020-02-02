Telecom IT Services Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Amdocs, Ericsson, Accenture, Huawei, Alcatel-Lucent

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Telecom IT Services Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Telecom IT Services market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Telecom IT Services market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Telecom IT Services players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Telecom IT Services industry situations. According to the research, the Telecom IT Services market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Telecom IT Services market.

Global Telecom IT Services Market was valued at USD 111.77 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,070.75 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.54% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Telecom IT Services Market include:

Amdocs

Ericsson

Accenture

Huawei

Alcatel-Lucent

IBM Corporation

Capgemini

Oracle Corporation

Cognizant